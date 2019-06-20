Interim Budget 2019 highlights: Piyush Goyal presented interim budget of Narendra Modi govt with a slew of sops

Making a big populist push in its final budget before elections, the Narendra Modi-government exempted people with an earning of up to Rs 5 lakh from payment of income tax, announced an annual cash dole-out of Rs 6,000 to small farmers and provided a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 to workers in the unorganised sector.

Here are the key highlights of the interim Budget 2019-20 presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the Lok Sabha

Income up to Rs 5 lakh exempted from income tax

Standard Deduction raised to Rs 50,000 from Rs 40,000

Direct tax proposals to provide Rs 23,000 cr relief to 3 cr taxpayers

Persons with gross income up to Rs 6.50 lakh not required to pay any income tax if they make investments in provident funds, specified savings and insurance.

12 crore small, marginal farmers to be provided assured yearly income of Rs 6,000 under PM-KISAN scheme

TDS threshold raised to Rs 40,000 from Rs 10,000 on interest earned on bank/post office deposits

Tax exempted on notional rent on a second self-occupied house

TDS threshold for deduction of tax on rent to be increased to Rs 2.40 lakh from Rs 1.80 lakh

Tax benefits for affordable housing extended till 31 March, 2020

Tax exemption period on notional rent on unsold inventories extended to two years from one year

Allocated Rs 20,000 crore in 2018-19, Rs 75,000 crore for FY2019-20 for PM-KISAN scheme

Interest subvention of 2 percentc during disaster to be provided to farmers for the entire period of reschedulement of loan

2 percent interest subvention to farmers for animal husbandry and fisheries activities; additional 3 percent in case of timely repayment

Rs 3,000/month pension for 10 cr unorganised sector workers with contribution of Rs 100/55 per month under PM Shram Yogi Maandhan scheme

Fiscal deficit pegged at 3.4 percent of GDP for 2019-20; target of 3 percent of fiscal deficit to be achieved by 2020-21

Current Account Deficit pegged at 2.5 percent of GDP for FY20

Total expenditure to rise by 13 percent to Rs 27.84 lakh cr in FY20

National Education Mission allocation increased by about 20 percent to Rs 38,572 cr

Allocation for Integrated Child Development Scheme increased by over 18 percent to Rs 27,584 cr

Disinvestment target of Rs 80,000 cr in 2018-19 likely to be met; Target for FY20 set at Rs 90,000 cr

25 percent additional seats in educational institutions to meet the 10 percent reservation for the poor

Defence budget to cross Rs 3,00,000 cr for the first time

Allocation for North East increased by 21 percent to Rs 58,166 cr in FY20

Railways to get capital support of Rs 64,587 cr in FY20

Indian filmmakers to get access to single window clearance for ease of shooting films; regulatory norms to rely more on self-declaration

2 interest subsidy for MSMEs on an incremental loan of Rs 1 crore for GST-registered entities

At least 3 percent of the 25 percent sourcing for the government undertakings to be from women-owned SMEs

One lakh villages to be transformed into digital ones in 5 years

New portal to support national programme on Artificial Intelligence

Reforms in stamp duty; amendments to ensure streamlined system for levy of stamp duties to be imposed and collected at one place

A separate Department of Fisheries to be created for welfare of 1.5 crore fisherman

22nd AIIMS to be set up in Haryana

Rs 60,000 crore allocation for MGNREGA in 2019-20

India poised to become $5 trillion economy in next 5 years; aspires to become $10 trillion in the subsequent 8 years.

--With inputs from PTI

