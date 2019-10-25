Intel raises full year revenue forecast

(Reuters) - Intel Corp raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday, easing concerns about a long-drawn slowdown in demand that has also been fuelled by the U.S.-China trade war.

The company now expects fiscal year 2019 revenue of $71 billion (£55.23 billion), up from its earlier forecast of $69.5 billion.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

