Intel raises full year revenue forecast

Business Reuters Oct 25, 2019 02:09:09 IST

(Reuters) - Intel Corp raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday, easing concerns about a long-drawn slowdown in demand that has also been fuelled by the U.S.-China trade war.

The company now expects fiscal year 2019 revenue of $71 billion (£55.23 billion), up from its earlier forecast of $69.5 billion.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2019 02:09:09 IST

