Intel forecasts first-quarter below estimates

(Reuters) - Intel Corp
The company forecast current-quarter revenue of $16 billion and adjusted earnings 87 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $17.35 billion and a profit of $1.01 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The company reported net income of $5.20 billion, or $1.12 per share, for the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 29, from a loss of $687 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose to $18.66 billion from $17.05 billion, but missed estimates of $19.01 billion.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.28 per share, above estimates of $1.22.
(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco)
Updated Date: Jan 25, 2019 04:05:42 IST