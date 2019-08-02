Insurance stock investors should buy; what could make Eicher Motors attractive? Read all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on our website and mobile apps.

Moneycontrol Pro offers curated markets data, independent equity analysis, insights into investment styles and exclusive trading recommendations. In sum, all the information you need for wealth creation.

Independence Day Offer: Pay Rs 289 for 3 months and get Moneycontrol Pro for 1 year.

Use code “FREEDOM” For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.

Diamonds in the Dust—A new series

In every crisis, lies an opportunity. The current crash in the equity markets presents an opportunity to buy some well-run businesses at bargain-basement prices. These are companies whose performance is typically linked to the macro environment. Their near-term outlook is clouded owing to earnings declines and compression in trading multiples, but they are the best poised to gain sharply once the economy recovers. Starting today, we are presenting a series of such stocks. Click here to find out which is the first one.

Which insurance stock should investors buy?

Recently, there have been news reports said that the government is looking to list Life Insurance Corporation. While it has to clear many hurdles before that can happen, there is no doubt that life insurance is a secular growth sector in India. Indeed, amidst all the gloom and doom, the first quarter financial results of listed life-insurance companies were very encouraging. Currently, there are three listed life insurance firms—each with different strengths and varying valuations. Which one should you buy? Click here to know what our research team likes.

Is Eicher Motors worth a look despite weak June quarter numbers?

It is a familiar story in auto company results for the June quarter. Volumes are down significantly owing to multiple macroeconomic challenges. Operating margin continues to be under pressure and near-term business outlook is weak. Eicher’s tale is no different. On the flip side, is it time to buy the maker of Royal Enfield motorcycles? What are the strengths that could make Eicher potentially attractive? Click here to read our analyst’s take.

A ray of hope in this slowdown?

It sometimes pays to be in an insular economy with a large domestic market. At a time when trade disruptions are taking a toll on the more globalised manufacturing sectors of several countries, manufacturing in India is still expanding, says the manufacturing Purchasing Managers Indices (PMIs) data for July. This, however, is at odds with the slump in the auto sector and fears of a widespread slowdown in consumption. Is it a harbinger of a rebound or an anomaly? Click here to read more.

INDEPENDENCE OFFER: Moneycontrol Pro for 1 year at a price of 3 months. Use code “FREEDOM”

Get Moneycontrol Pro annual subscription at the price of three months. Now at Rs 289 only instead of Rs 999. Use code “FREEDOM”