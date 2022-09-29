Instagram permanently bans Pornhub's account after weeks-long suspension
The Canada-based pornography website 'has repeatedly violated community guidelines,' Instagram's parent company Meta said
New Delhi: Instagram has permanently banned Pornhub’s account after a weeks-long suspension.
The Canada-based pornography website “has repeatedly violated community guidelines,” TechCrunch quoted Instagram’s parent company Meta as saying.
Meanwhile, Pornhub in an open letter to Meta called Instagram’s rules “opaque, discriminatory and hypocritical.”
Signed by 60 adult entertainment industry professionals, the letter was addressed to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg among others.
The famous porn site’s Instagram account was suspended three weeks ago, TechCruch reported.
Instagram’s content guidelines prohibit nudity and sexual content.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
WhatsApp to roll out new Call Link feature; here’s how to access it
The best thing about using Call Links for call invitations is that participants who are not on your contact list can join the call.
Meta sued for skirting Apple’s privacy rules to collect data
In their complaint filed on Wednesday in San Francisco federal court, two Facebook users have accused the company of skirting Apple’s 2021 privacy rules and violating state and federal laws limiting the unauthorised collection of personal data