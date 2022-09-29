Instagram permanently bans Pornhub's account after weeks-long suspension

New Delhi: Instagram has permanently banned Pornhub’s account after a weeks-long suspension.

The Canada-based pornography website “has repeatedly violated community guidelines,” TechCrunch quoted Instagram’s parent company Meta as saying.

Meanwhile, Pornhub in an open letter to Meta called Instagram’s rules “opaque, discriminatory and hypocritical.”

Signed by 60 adult entertainment industry professionals, the letter was addressed to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg among others.

The famous porn site’s Instagram account was suspended three weeks ago, TechCruch reported.

Instagram’s content guidelines prohibit nudity and sexual content.

