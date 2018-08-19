Insolvency and Bankruptcy: Govt plans separate legislation for registered valuers

Mumbai: The government plans to come up with a separate legislation for registered valuers who can help arrive at better valuation of bankrupt companies under the insolvency process, Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas said on Saturday.
Of the 40 largest NPA accounts sent to various National Company Law Tribunals (NCLTs) since last July, which together constitute around 40 percent of over Rs 11 trillion worth of bad loans, only seven had been resolved so far, where the banks took an average haircut of over 60 percent since some accounts such as Alok Industries were bid out for only 17 percent of the money owed to lenders.
Noting that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was stabilising, Srinivas said proper valuers were the critical missing link in the process since most insolvency professionals were poorly equipped since it was a new area for them.
“You have registered valuers now. But you do not have a separate law for them. We are looking at the possibility of a separate law, say for chartered accountants, or company secretaries. We are assessing whether we can have a full- fledged law to regulate them as they are most critical in the success of the insolvency process.”
At the same event organised by industry chamber CII, MS Sahoo, chairman, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, said there was a critical role for registered valuers in the whole process.
Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 10:36 AM
Also Watch
Social Media Star: India’s top lifestyle bloggers share their trade secrets on the latest episode
-
Friday, July 27, 2018
First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
-
Friday, August 10, 2018
It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
-
Monday, August 13, 2018
Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup
-
Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
-
Friday, August 10, 2018 It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
-
Monday, August 13, 2018 Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup