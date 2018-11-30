Infrastructure growth slows down to 4.8% in October on contraction in fertiliser, crude oil production

New Delhi: The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.8 percent in October due to contraction in the production of crude oil, natural gas and fertiliser.

Eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had grown by 5 percent in October 2017.

Fertiliser production dropped sharply by 11.5 percent, crude oil by 5 percent and natural gas by 0.9 percent in October over the year-ago month, according to the data released by the commerce and industry ministry on Friday.

The production of coal, cement and electricity, on the other hand, expanded in the month under review.

During April-October 2018-19, the eight sectors recorded a growth rate of 5.4 percent against 3.5 percent in the same period last year.