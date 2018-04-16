You are here:
Infosys stock falls 3% on lower margin guidance; market cap erodes by Rs 8,000 cr

Business PTI Apr 16, 2018 17:18:35 IST

New Delhi: Shares of Infosys ended 3 percent lower on bourses on Monday, following which the market capitalisation of the company fell by nearly Rs 8,000 crore

The stock fell after the company reported less-than-expected margin guidance for fiscal year 2018-19.

During the day, the stock of the company fell to an intra-day low of Rs 1,099, down 5.98 percent over its previous closing price. At the end of Monday's trading session the stock was quoted at Rs 1,132.80, down 3.10 percent.

Infosys stock falls 3% on lower margin guidance; market cap erodes by Rs 8,000 cr. Reuters image.

On NSE, the stock fell to an intra-day low of Rs 1,102 and finally settled for the day at Rs 1,134.50, down 3.15 percent over its last close.

Following the decline in the counter, the market capitalisation of the company declined by Rs 7,887.28 crore to Rs 2,47,416.46 crore.

The stock was the second largest loser in the 30-share index.

Global brokerage Nomura in a research note said, "growth weakness in developed markets, BFSI and retail is a negative. We expect the stock to react negative to the margin guidance cut".

The report further noted that "guidance for FY19 growth is in line with consensus, though a cut in EBI margin guidance to 22-24 percent (as against 23-25 percent earlier) was a disappointment".

Infosys, on April 13, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,690 crore, or Rs 16.98 per share, in January-March 2018 quarter as compared to Rs 3,603 crore, or Rs 15.77 a share in the same period a year back.

For 2018-19, Infosys expects its revenue to grow in the range of 6-8 percent in constant currency terms and 7-9 percent in the US dollar terms. For financial year 2018-19 Infosys expects operating margin range at 22 percent to 24 percent.


Updated Date: Apr 16, 2018 17:18 PM

