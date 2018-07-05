Football world cup 2018

Infosys' shares plunge 4.5% to close at Rs 1284.50; market cap sinks Rs 13,125 cr

Business Press Trust of India Jul 05, 2018 19:12:47 IST

New Delhi: Shares of Infosys came under selling pressure on Thursday, tumbling 4.5 percent and wiping out Rs 13,125 crore from its market valuation ahead of its June quarter earnings next week.

Representational image. Reuters.

The stock slumped 4.47 percent to settle at Rs 1,284.50 on BSE. During the day, it tanked 5.63 percent to Rs 1,268.85.

The IT major was the worst hit among the 30 Sensex constituents.

At NSE, shares of the company dropped 4.36 percent to close at Rs 1,286.50.

Led by the drop in the stock price, the company's market valuation plunged Rs 13,124.88 crore to Rs 2,80,551.12 crore.

On the equity volume front, 4.57 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 85 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.


