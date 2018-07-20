You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Infosys rejigs business units to improve focus of sales investments, increase management oversight

Business Press Trust of India Jul 20, 2018 07:42:11 IST

New Delhi: Infosys has reorganised some of its business segments as part of its efforts to improve focus of sales investments and increase management oversight. The Bengaluru-based company has carved out communications (earlier a part of energy, utilities, communications and services) as a separate business unit as part of these efforts.

"During the three months ended 30 June 2018, the company internally reorganised some of its business segments to deepen customer relationships, improve focus of sales investments and increase management oversight," Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

Consequent to the internal reorganisation, there were changes in the reportable business segments based on the management approach, the filing added.

Infosys' go-to-market business units will now include financial services; retail; communication; energy, utilities, resources and services; manufacturing; hi-tech; and life sciences.
Others category will include India, Japan, China, Infosys Public Services and other businesses in public services, the filing said.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

In January this year, Infosys had appointed former Capgemini executive Salil Parekh as its chief executive officer. He was tasked with turning around the company, that faced a year-long acrimony between founders and previous management over corporate governance issues.

Under Parekh's leadership, the country's second-largest IT services firm Infosys has outlined a three-year roadmap to stabilise and accelerate the company's business.

Infosys is betting on growth with strategic investments and plans to invest in inorganic moves to expand client relevance. Key investments will also focus on enhancing the company's capabilities and increasing localisation efforts, Parekh had said.

Earlier this month, Parekh had said the company was witnessing a "good" demand environment in large markets such as the US and Europe. The company has set a revenue growth target of 6-8 per cent for the full financial year.


Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 07:42 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores