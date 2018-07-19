Infosys Foundation, Bangalore Metro sign memorandum of understanding for constructing station

Bengaluru: Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of IT major, Infosys, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for the construction of a station at Konappana Agrahara in Electronics City here.

The station is under the second phase of Bangalore Metro's expansion plans and the Foundation has committed to maintaining it for the next 30 years, officials said.

The state government had earlier said that Infosys Foundation would contribute Rs 200 crore to the Bengaluru Metro Rail for the construction of Konappana Agrahara Metro Station and railway track.

The MoU was signed by Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy and BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth, in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy, and Deputy Chief Minister, G Parameshwara at VidhanaSoudha, the state secretariat, here.

According to the MoU, the station to be named Infosys Foundation - Konappana Agrahara Metro Station, will be spread over two lakh square feet.

A 3,000 square feet space within the station will be dedicated to Infosys Foundation which will provide local craftsmen and artisans with a platform to showcase their talent, and also host exhibitions, free of rent, officials said.

The roof of the station will be designed to support solar panels that will provide power for lighting, making this station a sustainable building.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumaraswamy while lauding the contributions of the Foundation and Murthy said the state government will give full cooperation to the foundation in its endeavour towards the betterment of the society.

He also said the station is expected to be operational by 2021.

The state government has given a push to raise funding for the Metro project through innovative financing models under which BMRCL has signed similar contracts with companies like Intel, Prestige and Embassy, officials said.

Sudha Murthy said once operational, Metro service will help further ease the traffic situation in Bengaluru and encourage office-goers to embrace public transportation.

She also stressed the need for corporates to spend for the betterment of the society, instead of putting the onus completely on the government.

Parameshwara, who is also in charge of Bengaluru city affairs, said about five lakh commuters use Metro service daily and according to estimates once the second stage is completed about 25-30 lakh people are expected to commute daily.