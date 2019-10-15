Infosys deputy CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka resigns; exit comes after 14-year stint in IT major

Three days after Infosys announced its Q2 results, the IT major's executive vice-president and deputy CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka quit the company on Monday.

He resigned from India's second-largest IT services company after working with it for about 14 years over two stints, said a media report.

In November last year, Sanghrajka was made the interim CFO after the then CFO, MD Ranganath, quit the company, said a report in The Times of India.

Sanghrajka played major role in the company’s recent share buybacks in which Infosys repurchased shares worth Rs 8,260 crore that began in March, said the report.

Sanghrajka's second innings at Infosys began after he was appointed as the interim CFO.

He had rejoined the company in December 2012 as vice president and corporate financial controller. Prior to that, he was with IT major from 2000 to 2007 as general manager, finance.

In March this year, Infosys had appointed Bharti Airtel's global CFO Nilanjan Roy as the next CFO effective.