Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Board accepts resignation; last day on 16 November

Mumbai: Infosys Ltd on Saturday said its board had accepted the resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) MD Ranganath.
He had been appointed as the CFO of India’s second-biggest software services exporter in 2015. Ranganath, popularly called Ranga, will continue in his current position as chief financial officer till 16 November, 2018, Infosys said in a stock exchange filing, without giving a reason for the resignation.
The company’s board will immediately commence the search for the next CFO, Infosys said.
Ranganath, who has worked at Infosys for 18 years, was not immediately reachable for comment.
Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 12:01 PM
