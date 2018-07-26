You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Inflation to average 4.7% this fiscal; RBI likely to tighten key interest rate in coming months: DBS report

Business Press Trust of India Jul 26, 2018 14:29:03 IST

New Delhi: A good monsoon notwithstanding, inflation is expected to average 4.7 percent in the current fiscal, up from 3.6 percent last year, and Reserve Bank of India is likely to tighten the key interest rate in the coming months, says DBS report.

According to the global financial services major, good rains will support agricultural growth but a material respite to inflation will hinge on factors like oil prices, the rupee value against the US dollar and fiscal dynamics.

India's southwest monsoon has recovered in the past week. Crop sowing activity is catching up, along with an improvement in the reservoir levels.

"The impact of a good monsoon on headline inflation is, however, less direct as past episodes of a strong monsoon did not necessarily mean low inflation as other offsetting factors played a bigger hand," said Radhika Rao, India Economist, DBS Bank.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

In a report, she said that for this year, the volatile movements of vegetables, fruits and the like have been a bigger driver of food inflation, than the rain-fed foodgrains and cereals.

Price movements are also influenced by other variables such as weak rural wage growth, recovering global food prices, minimum support price hikes, improving irrigation capacity and reservoir levels.

Moreover, factors like oil prices, the rupee, narrowing output gap and fiscal dynamics also impacts inflation.

"As it stands, we expect inflation to average 4.7 percent year-on-year in 2018-19 from 3.6 percent last year," the report said.

On RBI's policy stance, the report said high core inflation and a need to maintain financial stability is expected to keep the central bank on a tightening bias in the second half of this fiscal.

RBI's monetary policy committee will start its rate review meeting from 30 July and is expected to announce its call on 1 August. It had voted unanimously for a rate hike of 0.25 percent at the last review in June.


Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 14:29 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores