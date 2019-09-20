Industry terms corporate tax cut 'revolutionary', says will make Indian firms globally competitive

India has finally become tax competitive. Slashing Corporate tax rate to 22 percent is revolutionary, said experts, hailing the government slashing corporate tax to 25.17 percent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies.

Making the announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the new tax rate will be applicable from the current fiscal which began on 1 April.

Industry, stock market and experts cheered slashing of corporate tax rate and other announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying the big bang reforms will push economic growth and investments.

Uday Kotak, CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank, termed reducing corporate tax rate to 25 percent as a 'big bang reform'. He said in a tweet:

Reducing corporate tax rate to 25% is big bang reform. Allows Indian companies to compete with lower tax jurisdictions like the U.S. It signals that our government is committed to economic growth and supports legitimate tax abiding companies.A bold, progressive step forward. — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) September 20, 2019

Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw also applauded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Corporate Tax Rate Cut From 30% To 25.2% To Spur Growth- this is a great move which will firmly revive growth n investment. My hats off to FM ⁦@nsitharaman⁩ for this bold but most needed move. https://t.co/yhvJ9IcMmm — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) September 20, 2019

By slashing the corporate tax rate, the government has "recognised today the need to make Indian companies globally competitive , said Hitesh. D. Gajaria, Partner and Co-head of Tax, KPMG in India. He termed the move a hugely positive step that he believes will conserve much needed funds in the hands of corporates to turbo charge investments leading to more employment and capacity creation. It Will also reduce litigation on contentious issues around incentives.

Sitharaman also said companies opting for 22 percent income tax slab would not have to pay minimum alternative tax (MAT). Gajaria welcome the MAT reduction from 18 to 15 percent and said the next follow-through step eagerly awaited are moving the tax on dividends to shareholders and freeing companies from the dividend distribution tax burden.

In another major announcement, the government has also decided to expand the scope of CSR 2 percent spend on incubation, IITs, NITs, and national laboratories. Now CSR 2 percent fund can be spent on incubators funded by Central or State Government or any agency or Public Sector Undertaking of Central or State Government, and, making contributions to public funded Universities, IITs, National Laboratories and Autonomous Bodies (established under the auspices of ICAR, ICMR, CSIR, DAE, DRDO, DST, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) engaged in conducting research in science, technology, engineering and medicine aimed at promoting SDGs.

Welcoming the move, Frank D'Souza Partner and Leader Corporate and International Tax, PwC India said, “the reduction in the corporate tax rate is a welcome move and makes India attractive for new investments. Also, the changes to CSR contributions and the relief on buy-back tax, will address past concerns and also help in channelling funds towards R&D initiatives."

Experts weigh in with their comments on the government's bold move:

Ashok Mohanani, Chairman, EKTA World, Vice President, NAREDCO Maharashtra

Investors and homebuyers have been on the other side of the fence lately due to uncertainty and bleak economy outlook. Today's announcement has brought in a ray of light for the economy at large, resulting in a rise in Sensex by 1900 points. This has led to a spike in investor wealth by as much as Rs 2.11 lakh crore. We are expecting this to lead to a positive change in sentiment

for the real estate sector. Furthermore, the sector has also requested the FM to allow one time restructuring of loans to ensure completion of housing projects, and reduction of home loans to 7 percent whereby we will be able to attain Housing for All by 2022.

SR Patnaik, Partner & Head-Taxation, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

This is an extremely important and very courageous move which should give a significant push to the market and industry. We hope this move is expected to unleash the animal instinct in the Indian industry and put the economy back on the high growth. Specifically, the reduction of the Indian corporate income tax, clarification on the buyback tax and super rich tax are very encouraging.

Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, ClearTax

The government has played well to respond to the slowdown. Several economies have shown that reduction in direct tax rates is positively co-related to increase in economic growth. While this also means there will be no indirect tax rate cuts. This is a welcome move and much needed boost to the economy. It also shows a switch in direction to a regime with overall lower tax rates (with minimal exemptions). Similar direction may as well be expected on direct taxes for individuals in the future.

A bold and brave move from the government for an across the board reduction in corporate tax rates will lead to a lowering of prices which will lead to a boost in consumption. Combined with other measures already announced to recover banking and ease up lending, this is essential oiling to the wheels of the economy.

Prabhakar Kudva, Director, Samvitti Capital

The cut in corporate tax rates while seems like a one time gain it has huge multiplier effects. Companies with high ROE and high tax rates should benefit the most. These gains should be partially transmitted to the consumers which should allow these companies to kick start revenue growth and incentivise them to invest in Capex. It is a win-win for the businesses as well as consumers.

Mayank Jalan, President, Indian Chamber of Commerce

While the government's initial announcements had targeted to attract more foreign investments in India, Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) feels that the latest announcements will go a long way in promoting the indigenous industries, amid the ongoing economic uncertainty. ICC believes that the reforms will give fillip to the manufacturing sector in India thereby boost the Make in India initiative that can ultimately increase domestic production and hence help in the revival of GDP to move towards $5 trillion economy.

Sanjay Vakharia, CEO, Spykar

The announcements and slew of measures by the finance minister are in the right direction. It has brought cheer to the markets and this will be helpful in raising the sentiments of the people. More importantly the incentives offered by way of a reduction in taxes to encourage setting up of manufacturing business will go a long way in realizing the Make in India goal. And enhance employment opportunities which is so critical to the countries well being. Overall the announcements will set the tone hopefully for a brighter and cheerful festive season.

Akila Agrawal, Partner & Head-M&A, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

The corporate tax relief announced by the Government will definitely boost the economy and increase capital investments. Increase in capital investments will lead to more job opportunities and growth. Whilst it may take some time for the investments to materialise, it is a step in the right direction. One should also examine how this move impacts government spending.”

--With PTI inputs