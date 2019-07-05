Industry Leaders Reaction on Budget 2019: Adi Godrej says Budget is not growth-oriented; stock market comes down considerably

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government unveiled the Budget for 2019/2020 on Friday, seeking to reverse weakening growth and investment that threaten to take the shine off a recent landslide election victory.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the annual budget statement to parliament, said the government planned structural reforms to kickstart foreign and domestic investment.

Adi Godrej, chairman of the Godrej Group said he does not think the Budget is growth- oriented. "The stock market has also come down considerably", he said.

Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist, Kotak Institutional Equities

The government has the primary focus on infrastructure building. However, we need to see what the cost and budgeting of the same will be.”

Sampad Swain, CEO & Co-founder, Instamojo

With India set to become a $3 trillion economy this year, the first Union Budget by the Modi 2.0 government has introduced several benefits for the MSME sector. Over the years, MSMEs have been battling to get loans, given their inability to produce relevant assets as evidence. In fact, the current gap between the demand and credit supply within the Indian MSME sector is about $230 billion. The introduction of the 1 crore MSME loan brings great relief to small business owners, making easier accessibility and processing of loans through a single portal. This, in turn, will translate into the stability and growth of the sector, with the sustenance of existing business and birth of new ones. Also, the pension programme for 30 million retail traders is an encouraging move, keeping in mind that the Indian retail space is still majorly driven my small business owners and traders. This not only brings a long-term life plan for these traders but also helps towards the gradual formalizing of this majorly unorganized sector.

Sachin Menon, Partner and Head, Indirect Tax, KPMG in India

The current budget proposals seem to reiterate steps to simplify the GST compliance recommended by the GST council by introducing single return, automated refund mechanism, centralized e-invoicing, the abolition of e-waybills etc. with an eye to improving compliance and revenue buoyancy. On the customs side, it seems the reduction and increases in customs duty on raw materials and capital goods are principally aimed at encouraging the “Make in India” initiative. The announcement of legacy dispute resolution scheme will give an opportunity to the taxpayers to settle legacy litigations related to service tax and excise duty.

Sabyasachi Mitter, Founder and MD, Fulcro, digital marketing and communication agency

This Budget is focused on all-round growth of the economy, rapid growth in infrastructure and generating employment by encouraging entrepreneurship. I particularly welcome the focus on startups especially addressing the waxing issue of angel tax as well as further incentives for women entrepreneurs. The increase of turnover of companies who can avail of 25% tax slab to 400 crores would lead to further capital in the hands of businesses to invest in growth. The focus on electric mobility for both manufacturers as well as consumers as well as incentives for components that are critical for electrification of commuting is especially heartening. Reducing our oil import bill through such measures would have a compounding effect on the economy. The allocation of hundred lakh crores for infrastructure is most welcome and long overdue if we have to have a realistic chance of being a $5 trillion economy.

Akshay Hegde, Co-founder & MD, ShakeDeal, B2B e-commerce marketplace

The Union Budget has ticked some of the right boxes for creating a supportive ecosystem for start-ups and entrepreneurs. The creation of payment platform for MSMEs for filing of bills and payments is a step in the right direction. The credit boost to MSMEs through 350 crore interest subvention and 2 percent interest subvention for GST-registered MSME on the fresh or incremental loan will help businesses and spur the waning economy. Also, a start-up channel on Doordarshan will help budding entrepreneurs to shape their ideas and guide them about complex issues of compliance and taxation. The proposal to discourage business payments in cash and levy 2 percent TDS on cash withdrawal exceeding Rs 1 crore in a year from a bank account will bring in tax compliance and also increase revenues for the government. Filing of single monthly GST return will provide a big relief for MSMEs on the compliance front. Start-ups and investors who file declarations will not be subjected to scrutiny in valuation - this is a positive development that will encourage angel and private equity investment.

Anil Talreja, Partner, Deloitte India

A special mention for the fisheries sector—a robust fisheries management system to formulate, monitor and maintain quality control is a very good move to provide fuel to the fisheries sector and the people working in and around this sector. The fisherman should have an agency to approach which will improve his income levels give him sustainability and assurance of growth. The proposal will enable the fisherman to have access and to be a part of the process of development of the sector. This will also bring about a sense of belongingness to the fisherman towards growing the sector. This will also inculcate a higher level of entrepreneurship among the people involved in the sector.

Deepak Jasani, Head, Retail Research, HDFC Securities

The Budget is not very different from the interim Budget even as market participants await fiscal deficit proposals. Trade will be fluctuating. Until the fiscal deficit proposals are heard, one should not jump to conclusions.

Saurabh Garg, Co-Founder and CBO, NoBroker.com

The introduction of modern tenancy law is a much-needed step in the Indian residential real estate sector. The need for such a reform is immediate, as the current mandate in most state-enacted rent control laws de-incentivise landlords from renting out their flats. The eviction process is also extremely long and cumbersome for homeowners. To bolster rental housing, the government should look to lower the cost of ownership and introduce measures to improve rental yields from the current 2-4 percent. Additional levies such as stamp duty and registration should be brought within the ambit of GST, while the GST slab for under-construction properties should also be reduced to bring down the overall cost of ownership for investors. Increasing the limit for principal repayment under 80C from the current Rs 1.5 lakh will also provide a big boost to the government’s mission to provide ‘Housing for All’ by 2022.

Self-employed professionals must also be incentivised to take up rental housing to stimulate activity in the real estate space. While the salaried class can claim income tax deductions on HRA, those who are self-employed or draw a lump-sum amount as contractors can only claim up to Rs 5,000 a month under Section 80GG. The government should address this irregularity by increasing the rental tax deduction limit for self-employed professionals in the Union Budget 2019.

Nesara, Executive Director, Concorde Group

The Union Budget has delivered on the Government’s agenda to pursue a strong reform roadmap. A substantial thrust on affordable housing, in the second phase of the PMAY scheme shall revive sentiments in the realty sector. It is heartening to note that the Finance Minister is committed to the rural and urban housing targets. The proposal to allow additional tax deduction of Rs. 150,000 on interest on housing loans, shall definitely boost retail interest in real estate. Along with these, the Government’s proposal to overhaul the tenancy law shall be a critical step in introducing newer models of leasing that shall empower the lessee. Apart from these, measures that focus on structural reforms such as easing the stress facing the NBFC sector by proposing regulatory parity, and allowing FIIs and FPIs to invest in their debt instruments as well as ramping up urban and suburban transport systems shall give a long-term boost to the real estate sector in the long run.

Yogesh Chande, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co

Capital is definitely core to banks for expanding credit, earning interest and growing their balance sheets, so that they can drive economic activities. The recapitalisation was needed and is a timely impetus. However, some radical changes like relaxing the statutory requirement of Government to hold not less than 51% of the paid up capital in PSU banks should have been considered

Poorva Prakash, Senior Director, Deloitte India

Proposal to streamline multiple labour laws into 4 labour codes. This is a step to simplify, rationalise and consolidate the fragmented laws thereby leading to easier implementation.

Ajay Kakra, Leader-Food and Agriculture, PwC India

The SFURTI yojana is also an excellent initiative to organize farmers under bamboo and honey farmers and artisans who have been working in an unorganised sector. Also, beneficial step for NE states where bamboo is major produce. Bringing the allied sector such as fisheries in focus can help the development of fishing communities and fisheries as an occupation. ASPIRE scheme aiming to create 100 technology and livelihood incubation centres will boost the entrepreneurial spirit amongst the youth and encourage them to come out with innovative business ideas in the agro sector. This will go along way to make the Indian agricultural industry fit for the future. The creation of 10000 FPO's targets the much-required need of the agriculture sector to organise the farmer community and helping them to undertake agro-trade in an effective and profitable way.

Avinash Saxena, Co-founder, ROPOSO

With startups being a major focus in Budget 2019, the government has showcased its seriousness towards the growth of startups in India. The Global Investors Meet will lead to investors now looking at India as an open market, directly leading to advancements in every sector in India. With the focus on resolving angel tax issue and not subjecting startups to any scrutiny in terms of valuation of share premium, the youth of India has seen a massive encouragement to become entrepreneurs of their own startups. We are definitely on the path to become a startup superpower really soon.

Satyen Kothari, Founder and CEO, Cube Wealth, wealth creation service

The proposed global business summit shows India's growing confidence in the global financial stage. This is exciting and promising in its potential. Strategic partnerships are a critical element of growth for companies, and this kind of summit is the perfect matchmaking stage.

Navin Makhija, Managing Director, The Wadhwa Group

Much on the expected lines, the government has announced to continue with its thrust for Affordable Housing. The Government aims to achieve its target of Housing for All by 2022 through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). This can be reiterated from the fact that it has sanctioned 80 lakh houses under PMAY Urban and an additional 1.95 crore houses proposed to be provided under PMAY Rural. The government has been consistent with its efforts in addressing affordable housing, be it giving infrastructure status to this segment in the previous budget to an exemption of Rs 1.5 lakh in income tax on home loans under affordable housing in this budget. This is a big move as it will benefit a broader segment of home buyers and increase demand going forward. Also, the support of Rs. 1 lakh crore by Government to NBFCs will help solve liquidity crisis to some extent which will indirectly help the recovery of the real estate sector.

Umesh Khatri, Co-Founder, COO & CTO, Rgyan, a socio-spiritual tech startup

It is good to see that the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is focusing on innovative skills of artificial intelligence, 3D printing and others. This will encourage in the growth of the startups in these sectors and people will get benefits of such technologies. Also giving a dedicated TV channel to the startups will help in creating more awareness among the mass regarding new innovations, upcoming future technologies, products and more. These factors will help the startup sector to continue with the growth.

Tapti Ghose, Partner, Deloitte India

The global demographic trends clearly indicate that major economies will have a skilled labour shortage. India proposes to leverage this by focussing on skilling India and reforming the education systems. This will also include skills sets required for working overseas such as language training in addition to an increased focus on skillset needs abroad - including language training and new age technology skills such as IOT, Big Data, Robotics. Focus on emerging new technologies in the form of artificial intelligence, data science, big data, internet of things, would revitalize technology companies. Connectivity, infrastructure, media, digital technology coupled with ease of living, ease of doing business and digital literacy is the focus of the government

The replacement of multiple labour laws into four codes is expected to streamline the process of registration, standardize the filing of returns, provide uniformity in definitions across labour codes, significantly easing business. These codes are labour code on social security and welfare code on social security and welfare, Code on wages, Code on industrial relations and code on occupational safety, health and working conditions.

Sameer Gupta, Tax Partner, Financial Services, EY India>

Presently, neither are NRIs/ OCIs permitted to register themselves as FPIs nor an entity which is more than 50 percent owned by NRIs/ OCIs is permitted to obtain FPI registration. There are also other restrictions on investment by NRIs/ OCIs—transactions to be pre-funded, no netting off of transactions, transaction to be executed through Category I AD banks, etc. The proposal presented for merging of the FPI and NRI-PIS route with appropriate KYC norms will provide a single route for all types of portfolio investments into India resulting in simplification and ease of doing business for NRIs/ OCIs. If implemented, this could further pave the way for majority NRI/ OCI owned entities/ funds to access the Indian markets.

Vineet J Mehra, Managing Director, DOT for EV Industry.

Reduction in GST on EVs as well as tax rebate on interest for purchasing EVs should give the requisite demand push to the Electric Vehicle sector, however specific financial option for purchase of EVs by aggregators and E-logistics players still not addressed in the budget.

Sambitosh Mohapatra-Partner and Leader Energy & Utilities, PwC India

Aspirations and support of manufacturing new age technologies - solar PV, EV, storage, batteries, charging infra will go a long way in making the energy sector fit for future. It can be transformational for attracting private investments to the sector. The Focus on group captive can trigger an massive interest of large international utilities to invest in the power sector. Captive rules amendment which has been in discussion since long should conclude soon.

Ankit Chitalia, CEO & Director, KisanKraft Ltd

We welcome the Union Budget’s focus on last mile delivery with an emphasis on improved rail and road connectivity. The development and maintenance of transport infrastructure to reduce congestion and improve access to rural markets will have a positive ripple effect on the Agriculture sector. Emphasis on the skilling of labourers, setting up of Farmer Producer Organizations, encouraging private entrepreneurship and business incubation in Agriculture leading to improved farmer price realization is progressive in outlook.

However, the broad nature of these schemes needs to be better tied to details and specifics of implementation. The Government should chart an immediate action plan on critical areas of agri-function such as farmer education, irrigation, groundwater recharge, R&D of seeds, advanced weather technology, disbursal of subsidies, and reduction of GST on agricultural machines, supply chain and storage of produce amongst others. While the Government’s emphasis to improve economies of scale at a broad level is appreciated, it is disappointing to see a lack of clarity and information with respect to on ground developments in agriculture. Promoting a package of practices and advanced solutions to mitigate various diseases and pests to address crop failures is required. Policies encouraging private players to look at seed development coupled with the abolishing of processes, restrictions hampering seed development will result in significant impact. The current state of negligence, if not addressed, will result in a negative trajectory of the Agriculture sector.

Kanak Gupta, Director, Seth MR Jaipuria Schools

Budget 2019 is a positive step in the right direction to focus on the education sector. As India marches towards being a $3 Trillion economy, as the Hon’ble FM said in the Parliament, important to bring the education ecosystem up to and beyond global levels. The status of education is often a healthy predictor of the country’s overall development and well-being. I’m excited about the proposed setup of the National Research Foundation; this could be the game-changer. Research is sacrosanct. I’m also hopeful that the National Education Policy will focus on upskilling of both teachers and learners to meet global levels, and ensuring we don’t send our brains abroad, nor do we spend millions of dollars in tuition and living costs. Study in India, Stock exchange for Social Enterprises will be a boost for the Tier 2/Tier 3 educational institutes as well. A TV channel dedicated to start-ups will be a win-win with Institutes and students on higher-ed as well. Overall, the Hon’ble Minister’s focus on improving education with the target towards the future, sustainable growth is commendable.

--With inputs from Reuters

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE COVERAGE OF BUDGET 2019

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.