Industrial production shrinks 0.3% in December as manufacturing sector dips; retail inflation rises to 7.59% in January on high food prices

The country's factory output contracted by 0.3 percent in December, against a growth of 1.8 percent in November, weighed by a decline in the manufacturing sector, government data showed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the retail inflation inched up to 7.59 percent in January on costlier food items, showed government data.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 2.5 percent in December 2018.

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO) data, manufacturing sector output declined by 1.2 percent as compared to growth of 2.9 percent in the same month a year ago.

Electricity generation also dipped 0.1 percent as against a growth of 4.5 percent in December 2018.

Mining sector output grew by 5.4 percent, compared to a contraction of 1 percent earlier.

The IIP growth during April-December period of the current fiscal decelerated to 0.5 percent from 4.7 percent expansion in the same period of 2018-19.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 7.35 percent in December 2019 and 1.97 percent in January last year.

The food inflation last month was 13.63 percent, compared with (-)2.24 percent in January 2019. However, it is down from 14.19 percent in December.

Vegetable inflation for January stood at 50.19 percent, against a 60.5 percent in December.

Inflation rate in cereals and products stood at 5.25 percent in January against 4.36 percent month ago.

Pulses and products recorded an inflation of 16.71 percent in January against 15.44 percent in December.

Prices of meat and fish came in at 10.5 percent in January against 9.5 percent month ago. Inflation in eggs was seen at 10.4 percent against 8.7 percent in December.

Retail inflation has breached the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 percent for the fourth straight month.

The central bank had kept the key policy rate unchanged earlier this month mainly due to high inflation.

— With PTI inputs

