Industrial production rises 1.8% in November on growth in manufacturing sector after 3 months of contraction

The industrial production is back in the positive zone as it increased 1.8 percent in November after three months of contraction on account of growth in the manufacturing sector, according to government data which was released on Friday.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) contracted by 1.4 percent in August, 4.3 percent in September and 4 percent (revised) in October last year.

The factory output had grown by 0.2 percent in November 2018.

Industrial production, or factory output, is the closest approximation for measuring the economic activity of the country's business landscape.

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO) data, the growth in the manufacturing sector was 2.7 percent as against a contraction of 0.7 percent in the same month last year.

Electricity generation turned negative (-) 5 percent as against a growth of 5.1 percent in November 2018.

Mining sector output decelerated to 1.7 percent from 2.7 percent in the year ago month.

The IIP growth during April-November period of the current fiscal came in at 0.6 per cent, down from 5 percent in the same period of 2018-19.

The capital goods sector declined 8.6 percent in November 2019 as compared to contraction of 4.6 percent during the same period the previous year.

Consumer durables fell 1.5 percent in November against a fall of 18 percent last month.

(With PTI inputs)

