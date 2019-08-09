Industrial production growth slips to 2% in June on poor show by mining and manufacturing sectors

New Delhi: Industrial production growth dropped to 2 percent in June, mainly on account of the poor show by mining and manufacturing sectors, according to official data released on Friday.

Factory output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by 7 percent in June 2018.

There was a slowdown in the manufacturing sector, which grew at 1.2 percent in June as compared to 6.9 percent a year ago.

The expansion in power generation sector stood at 8.2 percent, compared to 8.5 percent earlier.

Mining growth dropped to 1.6 percent in June from 6.5 percent in the corresponding month of the last fiscal.