Industrial production contracts 4.3% in September amid poor performance in manufacturing sector

India's industrial production contracted 4.3 percent in September, mainly due to poor performance in the manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Monday.

This was a second straight month of contraction, after a decline of 1.1 percent in August. Industrial output shrank at its lowest rate in more than six years last month, reflecting the impact of an economic slowdown that could prompt the central bank to cut its key policy rate for the sixth time in December.

Factory output, as measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded 4.6 percent in September 2018.

A slowdown was witnessed in the manufacturing sector, which declined by 3.9 percent in September as compared to 4.8 percent growth a year ago.

The power generation sector output dipped 2.6 percent in September, compared to 8.2 percent growth in the year-ago period.

Mining output too fell by 8.5 percent in the month under review as against 0.1 percent growth in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast September industrial output to fall 2 percent.

The cumulative growth in April-September over the corresponding period of the previous year was 1.3 percent.

