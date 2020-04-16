You are here:
IndusInd Bank shares rallies over 4% after Goldman Sachs buys equities worth over Rs 176 cr

Business Press Trust of India Apr 16, 2020 11:51:47 IST

New Delhi: The scrip of IndusInd Bank on Thursday went rose over 4 percent after Goldman Sachs (Singapore) picked up shares worth over Rs 176 crore in the company through an open market transaction.

Representational image. News18.

The scrip gained 4.17 percent to Rs 441.80 on the BSE. On the NSE, it climbed 4.22 percent to Rs 442.

According to the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI bought 14 lakh shares of the private lender, at an average price of Rs 430.3 apiece.

This took the total deal value to Rs 176.42 crore.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 11:51:47 IST

