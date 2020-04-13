You are here:
Indoco Remedies gets Centre nod to export 4.48 crore paracetamol tablets to UK

Apr 13, 2020

Indoco Remedies has said that the central government has granted it permission to export 4.48 crore paracetamol tablets to the UK. In a disclosure, the company also said that it had sent the first shipment of 11.70 lakh tablets on April 12.

“Indoco has been part of the great initiative by the Indian government to export paracetamol tablets to the UK in its fight against Covid 19,” the company said. It added that the remaining tablets would be airlifted depending on availability of flights.

Indoco has also donated Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) fund in the fight against coronavirus.

Representational image. Reuters

Indoco is a research-oriented pharma company which manufactures and markets Formulations (Finished Dosage Forms) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

The central government has recently lifted restrictions on exports of 24 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines made from them, including anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and paracetamol, an anti-pyretic.

Ministry of External Affairs in a statement had said, “In view of the humanitarian aspects of the COVID19 pandemic, it has been decided that India would licence paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities.”

India had imposed a ban on the exports of 26 ingredients and medicines, including Paracetamol and its formulations on 3 March.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2020

