IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet, Singapore Airlines to launch new flights to domestic, international destinations

Singapore Airlines to hike services to Kolkata

Singapore Airlines will increase its services to Kolkata from 29 March to 24 October this year. Ticket sales for the services started on 8 January. On the same day, the airline’s regional wing SilkAir will cease services to the city, the airline said.

Currently, Singapore Airlines operates four weekly flights and SilkAir operates three weekly flights to Kolkata.

Apart from Kolkata, Singapore Airlines also flies to five other Indian cities namely Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai and New Delhi.

Scoot, Singapore Airlines’ low-cost subsidiary, operates to seven points in India. These are Amritsar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli and Visakhapatnam. After this change, SilkAir will continue to operate to four points in India – Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi.

From 29 March, the SIA Group airlines will operate more than 140 weekly flights to India.

IndiGo expands services to North East, West Asia

Budget carrier and India's largest airline by passengers carried and fleet size IndiGo recently added Aizawl as its 62nd domestic destination besides increasing services to the North East. The daily and non-stop service to Aizawl will start from 29 February with the fares beginning at Rs 1,620.

IndiGo said that Mizoram would be the sixth amongst the eight north-eastern sister states to be connected to its large domestic and international network.

The Gurugram-based no-frills carrier already operates flights to and from five North-Eastern states namely Assam (Guwahati), Nagaland (Dimapur), Manipur (Imphal), Tripura (Agartala), Meghalaya (Shillong).

IndiGo launched 15 new flights including operations on six new regional connectivity scheme or UDAN routes with 4 of them exclusive to IndiGo. The routes under the UDAN scheme included Gorakhpur-Prayagraj (exclusive), Prayagraj-Gorakhpur (exclusive), Aizawl-Agartala (exclusive), Agartala-Aizawl (exclusive), Varanasi-Bhubaneshwar and Bhubaneshwar-Varanasi. These services will begin from 29 February.

The new routes will be serviced by ATR aircraft, IndiGo said.

Apart from this, IndiGo will launch daily service between Kolkata and Patana from 29 February.

On 10 January, IndiGo had announced that it would launch daily services connecting Kolkata with Dubai and Doha from 16 February and 1 March respectively.

At present, IndiGo links Dubai with Indian cities namely Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kochi, Kozhikode, Amritsar and Thiruvananthapuram.

Similarly, IndiGo connects Doha with Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kozhikode.

With its fleet of over 250 aircraft, the airline offers 1500 daily flights and connects 62 domestic destinations and 23 international destinations.

Vistara adds Kathmandu to global operations list

Vistara added Kathmandu as its fifth international destination after the airline launched global operations in August last year.

Vistara commenced its commercial operations in January 2015. The airline now connects 34 destinations, operates over 200 flights a day with a fleet of 32 Airbus A320 and 7 Boeing 737-800NG aircraft.

SpiceJet to connect Ahmedabad with Aurangabad

Budget carrier SpiceJet will launch service between Aurangabad and Ahmedabad from 15 February. SpiceJet had added Aurangabad as its 53rd domestic destination last year. The flight services will be six days in a week.

SpiceJet is offering all-inclusive introductory promotional fares starting at Rs 2,999 on Ahmedabad–Aurangabad and Aurangabad-Ahmedabad routes, the airline said.

Besides this, the Ajay Singh-led low-cost carrier will start daily services between Mumbai and Mangalore from 10 February.

Early this month, SpiceJet had announced the launch of eight new flights, including one on Ahmedabad-Jeddah routes, starting 1 February.

In October last year, SpiceJet had launched 46 new non-stop flights on its domestic network.

SpiceJet currently operates on an average 630 flights per day to 64 destinations, including 10 international ones with a fleet of 114 passenger planes.

