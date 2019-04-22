IndiGo to start six additional daily flights from 25 May; to connect Delhi with Allahabad, Bhopal, Patna

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo on Monday announced six additional daily non-stop flights from Delhi from 25 May.

"The airline will operate its first direct flight on the Delhi-Allahabad route, second and sixth frequency on the Delhi-Bhopal and the Delhi-Patna routes respectively," the company said in a statement.

According to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for March this year, IndiGo's domestic passenger market share stands at 46.9 percent.

The airline said,"The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options."

The Delhi-Allahabad direct flight would depart from Delhi at 9.55 am daily and land at Allahabad at 11.20 am. The return flight would then depart at 11.50 am and arrive in Delhi at 1.20 pm.

IndiGo chief commercial officer William Boulter said, "As part of our endeavour to strengthen Delhi as a travel hub, we are delighted to announce the addition of six new flights to enhance direct connectivity to Allahabad, Bhopal and Patna."

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.