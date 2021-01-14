IndiGo, Spicejet announce domestic sales with ticket prices as low as Rs 877

Both IndiGo and Spicejet have said that the sale that opened on 13 January, will remain in place till 17 January and will be valid for air travel from 1 April to 30 September.

Both IndiGo and Spicejet have announced domestic sales with ticket prices going down as low as Rs 877 on select domestic flights.

IndiGo launched 'The Big Fat IndiGo Sale' -- a five-day special domestic sale with the aforementioned low price of tickets, while Spicejet had a day earlier announced the 'Book Befikar sale', offering prices as low as Rs 899 on select routes.

Both IndiGo and Spicejet have said that the sale that opened on 13 January, will remain in place till 17 January and will be valid for air travel from 1 April to 30 September. The airlines, have, however, mentioned that only limited seats are available under the schemes and are open on 'first-come-first-serve basis'.

IndiGo took to Twitter to announce the sale, writing, "We see travel on your cards this year! Grab our most-awaited sale and take-off into the skies! Your lean, clean flying machine is waiting."

As per IndiGo, flight change or cancellation charges worth Rs 500 will apply on bookings during the said offer. Additional cashback with HSBC and IndusInd Credit Cards will also be available during this period.

Delhi to Kolkata flights will be at Rs 2,480, while IndiGo flights from the national capital to Mumbai will be at Rs 2,577.

In an interaction with Business Today, IndiGo's Chief Strategy and Revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said that customer confidence in air travel has strengthened over the last few months as the safest mode of transport and the advent of the vaccination has further improved the sentiment. According to Kumar, the sale will help travellers plan domestic travel in advance and at affordable fares.

The Spicejet Book Befikar Sale will have all-inclusive ticket prices starting at Rs 899 and customers can enjoy a one-time waiver on the change/cancellation fee, which is applicable on modification/cancellation done 21 days in advance to the date of departure. Customers will also get a Free Voucher of equivalent to the base fare amount up to a maximum of Rs.1000 per customer, per flight.

The discount is applicable on one-way fares only with the sale being applicable on bookings made across all channels. The tickets booked under the sale are changeable and cancellable.