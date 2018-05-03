IndiGo shares tank 20% on weak Q4 results; airline stocks tumble in early trade

New Delhi: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation slumped nearly 20 percent today after the company reported 73 per cent plunge in profit for the March quarter.

The stock, after making a weak opening, further tumbled 17.57 per cent to Rs 1,111.30 on the BSE.

On the NSE, shares of the company cracked 19.75 percent to Rs 1,077.55.

IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation on Wednesday reported 73 percent plunge in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 117.64 crore for the March quarter as higher fuel costs and foreign exchange loss took a toll on its bottom line.

The carrier, which last week announced the sudden departure of its President and Whole Time Director Aditya Ghosh, had a PAT of Rs 440.31 crore in the year-ago period. However, the company's total income in the fourth quarter of 2017-18 climbed 17 percent to Rs 6,056.84 crore. It was Rs 5,141.99 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The lower quarterly profit was mainly due to rise in fuel costs, foreign exchange loss and lower yield, IndiGo's Chief Financial Officer Rohit Philip said during a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Selling was also seen in other airline stocks, with SpiceJet tumbling 8.98 percent to Rs 120.05 and Jet Airways (India) falling 6.22 percent to Rs 556 on BSE.