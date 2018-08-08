IndiGo offers flight tickets starting at Rs 981 to counter monsoon deals from rival GoAir

No-frills carrier IndiGo is offering fares as low as Rs 981 on limited seats on select sectors and flights. The IndiGo offer, which opened on 4 August and is valid till 9 August, 2018, is for travel between 12 August and 8 October 2018, according to the company's website.

Starting fares on some routes stand at Delhi-Mumbai (Rs 2,272), Delhi-Pune (Rs 2,832), Mumbai-Delhi (Rs 2,255), Mumbai-Bengaluru (Rs 1,748), Delhi-Patna (Rs 2,099), Delhi-Srinagar (Rs 2,101), Delhi-Goa (Rs 3,718), Delhi-Lucknow (Rs 1,374), Jammu-Srinagar (Rs 981), Goa-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,099), Patna-Kolkata (Rs 1,099), Ranchi-Bengaluru (Rs 1,099).

The airline is offering a 10 percent cashback for bookings made via Paytm. IndiGo is also offering a cashback for bookings made via Airtel Payments Bank and MobiKwik e-wallets.

Jet Airways’ global sale

On 7 August, Jet Airways announced a nine-day global fare sale as part of its Independence Day promotional offer. The sale offers discounts of up to 30 percent on both one-way and return tickets. The sale covers tickets to 30 international destinations.

Travel is effective from the date of booking. However, travel to Manchester must commence on or after 5 November, 2018, the airline said.

GoAir’s monsoon bonanza

Earlier in the month, budget carrier GoAir offered up to 10 lakh seats for sale at a heavily-discounted ticket price, starting as low as Rs 1,099 for one-way travel across its network. GoAir tickets went on sale on 4 August and will remain available till 9 August, for a travel period that goes up to December 2018. Besides, customers can avail an extra five percent cashback of up to Rs 250 on payments made via Paytm for all bookings under the 'festival season' sale, GoAir said in a release.

In early July, IndiGo had the largest discounted ticket sale offer by a domestic carrier put 1.2 million seats up for grabs with fares starting at Rs 1,212 for travel across its network, including overseas destinations.

With inputs from PTI