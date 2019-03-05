IndiGo announces three day 'Holi' sale of tickets, fares start at Rs 899 for domestic, Rs 3,399 for international destinations

New Delhi: IndiGo airlines on Tuesday announced a three-day special Holi sale across its domestic and international network for travel between 19 March and 28 September.

"Effective 5 March, 2019 till 7 March, 2019, IndiGo is offering all-inclusive fare starting at Rs 899 across domestic and Rs 3,399 across international sectors. This sale is valid for travel between 19 March 2019 and 28 September 2019," the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo is the largest airline in India with a share of around 40 percent of passenger market.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, said, "It has been very encouraging to see a rise in the number of passengers flying during holiday seasons and these special sales provide more options for customers to fly at affordable fares."

Under the sale, tickets for routes such as Delhi-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Kolkata and Delhi-Mumbai are available at Rs 2,199, Rs 2,899 and Rs 2,399, respectively.

Similarly, the ticket for routes such as Bengaluru-Ahmedabad, Bengaluru-Delhi and Bengaluru-Kolkata are available at Rs 1,799, Rs 2,899 and Rs 3,199, respectively, the airline added.

