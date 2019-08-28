IndiGo announces special fares starting at Rs 1,298 on domestic routes; offer to be open till 30 August

Close on the heels of budget carrier SpiceJet launched the flash sale of tickets on domestic and international routes offering lower fares, rival and market leader IndiGo jumped into the fray too with cheaper fares.

Accordingly, IndiGo has announced special fares starting Rs 1,298 on domestic routes and Rs 3,999 on international routes under 'A sale to steal' offer. The fares will be all-inclusive for bookings which are made through all channels during the offer period, says the company.

The sale under the special fare offer will remain open till 30 August and the travel period will be valid till 28 March 2020, according to IndiGo website.

The offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across IndiGo’s domestic and international network.

The offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion and is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable, said IndiGo.

Change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference, says the airline.

IndiGo's latest offer on a domestic and international flight ticket is not valid on group bookings.

Last week, IndiGo announced new international flights to China. The carrier will start daily non-stop flights on the Delhi-Chengdu (China) route at an all-inclusive fare starting at Rs 8,399 from 15 September, it had said.

IndiGo currently has a fleet of Airbus A320neo, A320ceo and A321 planes as well as ATR turboprop aircraft that connect domestic and nearby international destinations. The airline is looking at inducting wide-body aircraft as well as Airbus A321XLR for its international operations.

SpiceJet has also launched its four-day sale from Tuesday offering low fares starting at Rs 1,299 on the popular domestic routes in a bid to attract domestic flyers. The Ajay Singh-promoted airline offers international fares as low as Rs 3,999 as part of the Desh-Videsh Ghoomo sale.