IndiGo announces four-day summer sale for travel period between 16 June and 28 September

New Delhi: IndiGo on Tuesday announced a four-day special summer sale across its network for the travel period between 16 June and 28 September.

"Effective 11 June, 2019 till 14 June, 2019, IndiGo is offering customers all-inclusive fare starting at Rs 999 across domestic and Rs 3,499 across international sectors. This sale is valid for travel period between 16 June, 2019 to 28 September, 2019," the low-cost carrier said in a statement.

IndiGo has around 50 percent share of the domestic passenger market, according to data of Indian aviation regulator DGCA.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, "After receiving a tremendously positive response on the sale last month, we are delighted to announce another four-day Special Summer Offer."

"We are anticipating an increase in demand beyond summer vacations and are pleased to introduce special fares to enable customers to plan their last-minute vacation at affordable fares," he added.

