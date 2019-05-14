IndiGo announces 3-day summer sale till 16 May; airfare starts at Rs 999 for travel between 29 May- 28 September

New Delhi: IndiGo on Tuesday announced a three-day summer sale till May 16 across its network that connects 53 domestic and 17 international destinations.

Passengers can avail the all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 999 for travel between 29 May- 28 September on domestic and international routes, the airline said in a statement.

The routes include Delhi-Ahmedabad, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Dubai, Chennai-Kuwait, Delhi-Kuala Lumpur and Bengaluru-Male among many others, it added.

"With the onset of summer holidays, we are excited to announce this three-day special sale effective (from) today till 16 May, 2019," IndiGo chief commercial officer William Boulter said. "To make holiday season more special, IndiGo is offering attractive discounts up to 30 percent on pre-paid excess baggage and pre-paid express check-in service."

The no-frills airline has around 44 percent domestic passenger market share, according to the DGCA data.

