Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

IndiGo anniversary offer: Airline puts 1.2 million seats on sale at fares starting from Rs 1,212

Business Press Trust of India Jul 10, 2018 09:58:00 IST

Mumbai: In the largest discounted ticket sale offer by a domestic carrier, no-frills airline IndiGo has put 1.2 million seats up for grabs with fares starting at Rs 1,212 for travel across its flight network, including overseas destinations.

The bookings begin today for the four-day 'mega anniversary sale' offer for travel period from 25 July to 30 March next year, IndiGo said in a release.

"IndiGo is offering customers a four-day special sale starting at Rs 1,212 effective from 10 July till 13 July. As part of the mega sale, the airline is offering 12 lakh seats for travel between 25 July, 2018 and 30 March, 2019 across the 6E network including the international routes," it said.

The country's largest airline by domestic market share, IndiGo currently operates 1,086 daily flights, connecting 42 domestic and eight international destinations.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

IndiGo's chief strategy officer William Boulter said, "We are delighted to announce this biggest sale of Indian airline seats. IndiGo will turn 12 on 4 August and to make this occasion more memorable, we are offering 12 lakh seats across our network of 57 cities at special fares."

In addition, customers can also avail a five percent cash-back of up to Rs 500 with a minimum transaction of Rs 3,000 with SBI credit card, the release said.


Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 09:58 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores