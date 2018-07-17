Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

India's trade ministry recommends safeguard duty on Chinese solar cells, modules

Business Reuters Jul 17, 2018 00:05:40 IST

India's trade ministry recommends safeguard duty on Chinese solar cells, modules

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's trade ministry recommended in a report published on Monday imposing a safeguard duty of 25 percent on imports of solar cells and modules from China for one year.

The proposed duty, which would apply for two years in total, but would be reduced in the second year to 20 percent for six months and then 15 percent for six months.

It was recommended in view of a serious threat to the domestic solar manufacturing industry from Chinese imports, the directorate general of trade remedies said in the report.

The recommendation would now be submitted to the government for approval.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Susan Fenton)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 00:05 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores