India's October unemployment rate rises to 8.5%, highest in over 3 years: CMIE

New Delhi: India’s unemployment rate in October rose to 8.5 percent, the highest since August 2016, and up from 7.2 percent in September, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE)on Friday, reflecting the impact of a slowdown in the economy.

India’s infrastructure output fell 5.2 percent in September from a year earlier, the worst performance in years, government data showed on Thursday, while the industrial output shrank at its fastest rate in more than six years in August.

