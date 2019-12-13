India's October industrial output contracts 3.8%

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's industrial output contracted 3.8% in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast October industrial output to fall 5%.
The cumulative growth in April-October over the corresponding period of the previous year was 0.5%.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Dec 13, 2019 00:12:40 IST