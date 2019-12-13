India's October industrial output contracts 3.8%

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's industrial output contracted 3.8% in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast October industrial output to fall 5%.

The cumulative growth in April-October over the corresponding period of the previous year was 0.5%.

