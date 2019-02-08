India's Jet Airways says four aircraft grounded for non-payment to lessors

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Struggling Indian airline Jet Airways said late on Thursday it had grounded four aircraft due to non-payments to lessors.
"The company is making all efforts to minimise disruption to its network due to the above and is proactively informing and re-accommodating its affected guests," Jet said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
The airline did not name the leasing firms involved.
Reuters last month reported that lessors were considering taking back planes after a meeting with the airline that one source familiar with the matter described as an ill-tempered showdown.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Michael Perry)
Updated Date: Feb 08, 2019 07:05:19 IST