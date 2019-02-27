India's January natural rubber imports drop 4.8% to 39,997 tonnes as local demand from tyre makers softens: Board

Mumbai: India’s natural rubber imports in January eased 4.8 percent from a year earlier to 39,997 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said on Wednesday, as local consumption fell due to weak demand from tyre makers.

The country’s production last month eased 1.4 percent from a year ago to 72,000 tonnes, while consumption dropped 2.4 percent to 97,000 tonnes, the board said.

India’s imports between April to January jumped more than 30 percent from a year ago to 489,085 tonnes, it said.

India imports natural rubber mainly from Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

“Tyre companies are cutting purchases due to a slowdown in auto sales,” said a rubber dealer based at Kochi in the southern state of Kerala.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.