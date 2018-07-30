You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

India's infrastructure deficit too large, will take time to be eliminated, says global rating agency S&P

Business Press Trust of India Jul 30, 2018 13:45:35 IST

New Delhi: S&P Global Ratings on Monday said India's infrastructure deficit is "too large" and the country still has a long way to go before it can close the sizable deficit between supply and demand.

"India's infrastructure deficit is simply too large to eliminate any time soon. Infrastructure takes time to build, and perhaps more so in India than for many other countries," S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Abhishek Dangra said.

The Indian government estimates infrastructure investment of $4.5 trillion will be needed through 2040, it said.

In an article titled 'India's Infrastructure Marathon: Why Steady Growth Can't Close The Supply Gap', S&P said India is making progress at scaling up its infrastructure, but still has a long way to go before it can close the sizable deficit between supply and demand.

"Project delays and cost overruns are attributable to complex land acquisitions and environmental issues. And in all democracies, societal considerations play a part, too," S&P said.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

The country's progress at scaling up its infrastructure is shown in its decreasing power deficits, high passenger growth for airports, rising renewable capacity, and large metro train projects in progress. The government is leading the buildup in view of growing urbanisation, said the US-based rating agency.

"We believe the power sector is moving towards equilibrium in demand and supply from a deficit situation. However, fortunes will vary for thermal and renewables," Dangra said.

"No more new thermal power capacity is required until 2027, other than for projects already under construction; while renewables will continue their strong growth based on competitive tariffs," he added

The report says that capital expenditure (capex) will remain high for Indian infrastructure players across sectors. However, leverage trends vary.

"Rated utilities will likely maintain elevated capex, but the commissioning of new capacities and regulated returns on investment should increase earnings. As a result, we expect the segment to deleverage," it added.

S&P said the infrastructure sector has a high correlation with the overall economic environment. Macroeconomic roadblocks could strain the government's budget or reduce project returns for the private sector.

These risks include currency weakness, global trade protectionism, and rising inflationary strains that could push up interest rates. Elections scheduled for 2019 could also fuel political and policy uncertainty, S&P said.

"The intensity and duration of macro shocks will be key to their overall impact. We still believe that India's economic growth opportunities and the viability of projects should continue to attract capital," Dangra noted.


Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 13:45 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores