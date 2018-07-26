You are here:
India's IndiGo grounds five Airbus planes after P&W engine glitches

Business Reuters Jul 26, 2018 00:09:07 IST

(Reuters) - IndiGo Airlines has grounded five Airbus A320neo planes at New Delhi airport after issues with Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines, India's biggest low-cost carrier said on Wednesday.

The planes are expected to be back in service in the second half of August, IndiGo owner InterGlobe Aviation said in a statement.

In March, India's aviation regulator ordered Airbus A320neo aircraft fitted with certain Pratt & Whitney engines to be grounded immediately.

United Technologies-owned Pratt & Whitney said separately it was working with airlines to address the issue.

Engine removals were being planned and coordinated with the airlines as Pratt & Whitney installs newer engines, it said via email.

InterGlobe Aviation shares ended 1.8 percent lower on Wednesday after hitting a 14-month low earlier on India's National Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Euan Rocha in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 00:09 AM

