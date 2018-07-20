You are here:
India's foreign exchange reserves continue to fall; down $734.5 mn to $405.07 bn, shows RBI data

Business Press Trust of India Jul 20, 2018 18:25:24 IST

Mumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves declined $734.5 million to $405.075 billion for the week ended 13 July, Reserve Bank data showed on Friday.

The forex kitty had declined $248.20 million to $405.81 billion in the previous reporting week. The reserves had touched a record high of $426.028 billion in the week to 13 April, 2018.

US dollars. Reuters

In the week under review, foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, declined $789.1 million to $380 billion, the RBI data showed.

Expressed in US dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $75.4 million to $21.115 billion in the reporting week.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) decreased by $7.8 million to $1.481 billion, while India's reserve position with the IMF also declined by $13 million to $2.476 billion.


Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 18:25 PM

