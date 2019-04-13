India's February industrial output edges up 0.1 percent

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's industrial output in February climbed 0.1 percent from a year earlier, but lagged forecast, government data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast February's annual increase in industrial output at 2 percent.

February's growth was much slower than the downwardly revised 1.44 percent year-on-year increase in January, the data showed.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

