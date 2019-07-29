India's crude steel output grows 4% to 9 MT in June, says global industry body

New Delhi: India's crude steel output rose by 4 percent to 9.336 million tonne (MT) in June 2019 compared to the year-ago month, according to the World Steel Association.

The country had produced 8.976 MT of crude steel in June 2018, the global steel body said in its report.

Global steel production increased by 4.6 percent to 158.978 MT in June 2019 compared to 152.002 MT in June 2018, it said.

China's crude steel production for June 2019 was at 87.533 MT, an increase of 10 percent compared to 79.585 MT in June 2018.

Japan produced 8.789 MT of crude steel in June 2019 compared to 8.750 MT in June 2018. South Korea's crude steel production was 5.958 MT in June 2019 as against 6.116 MT in June 2018.

The US produced 7.3 MT of crude steel in June 2019, an increase of 3.1 percent compared to June 2018.

In the EU, Germany's production was at 3.4 MT, Italy's at 2.1 MT, France's at 1.3 MT while Spain produced 1.2 MT in June this year.

In June, while Brazil and Turkey produced 2.8 MT and 2.7 MT, respectively, the crude steel production in Ukraine was at 1.7 MT the said month.

The World Steel Association (worldsteel) represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. As many as 64 major steel-producing countries report data to the body which represents around 85 percent of global steel production.