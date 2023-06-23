Indian real estate is undergoing a flight to quality

The Indian real estate sector is a material contributor to the country’s economy, and its significance is rising further as the economy grows. Over the next 10 years, nearly 50 per cent of the net addition to the global working age population (ex-Africa) will come from India (source: UN population estimates, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG data as of Feb 2023). The demand for housing, for office space, for retail and industrial will therefore continue to grow strongly.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated a flight to quality. This is a trend across the world, including in India. This transcends industries, including real estate. Consumers are spending more on travel, buying better cars, preferring bigger/better homes, eating at better restaurants and so on.

Indian real estate is undergoing a structural change on similar lines, and the demand for quality housing, office, retail, and logistics parks have all shown a tremendous increase. Developers who can stay ahead of these trends, and offer projects that meet the evolving needs of consumers and corporates will be well-placed to succeed in the years to come:

Changing preferences of consumers and corporates amid COVID–19

The pandemic has had a significant impact on the psyche of the customer.

In the residential segment, there have been four major changes – (a) the renters want to buy a home; (b) owners of smaller homes want a bigger home; (c) those who have a big home, want bigger and better-quality home; and finally (d) those who already own a big luxury home want a second (or third home). There is appreciation for an extra room for a home office, a study, gym, entertainment, a bigger balcony, and also bigger/better open spaces.

Similarly, the commercial office segment is rapidly differentiating between the Indian Grade A and the international Class A quality standards. The difference is in build quality, back of house, amenitization and placemaking, institutional ownership, and most importantly the quality of asset management. Within the office premises, the layouts are changing to incorporate more meeting rooms, more breakout areas and generally a little more fun environment. Given the tension between the employers (who want their employees back in office) and the employees (who have gotten used to the comforts of working from home), the working environment is a key component for occupiers to think about. No one wants to come to office and quietly sit alone at their desk – they can do that from home.

The retail real estate sector in developed markets was slowing down in the past decade, given the rapid growth of e-commerce. The Indian retail sector was a consistent exception. Post pandemic, offline retail in India continues to grow rapidly. Destination shopping malls which include a strong component of F&B and entertainment zones are preferred more. High street has emerged even stronger after the pandemic as many consumers prefer open spaces compared to indoor/air-conditioned spaces. The quality of shopping, dining and entertainment, and convenience of access/parking play a major role in the success of the winners.

Finally, the industrial sector, especially warehousing and logistics has been going through an accelerated growth and upgrade to Grade A standard since the introduction of GST in 2017. In addition, the make-in-India initiative, introduction of production linked incentives, geopolitical concerns in China, and rapid improvement in road/rail network in India has led to acceleration of the industrial sector. The occupiers of logistics and manufacturing facilities are all looking for international quality and willing to pay the higher rents for it.

In short, India is seeing a pervasive and systematic upgrade in quality of real estate, not just volume growth.

The author is Senior Managing Director and Country Head, Hines, Views expressed are personal.

