Indian government issues fresh guidelines for cab aggregators like Uber, Ola putting a cap on surge pricing
Prices of cab availing services likely to get lower as the government issues new guidelines to cab aggregators.
The ministry of road and Transport highways, India announced new guidelines for cab aggregators through a notification released on 26 November. The ministry issued the guidelines under the part of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, that states take into account before issuing a license to state aggregators. The regulations define cab aggregators as digital mediators or marketplaces for passengers to connect with drivers for the intent of transportation.
“The city taxi fare indexed by WPI (Wholesale Price Index)for the current year shall be the base fare chargeable to customers availing aggregator service,” said the guidelines issued by the ministry of road and transport highways.
The cancellation fee is capped at 10 percent of the total fare, not exceeding Rs 100 for both users and drivers. On the other hand, aggregators are allowed to charge fares that are up to 50 percent lower than the base fare. The fare will be divided in a ratio of 80 percent to 20 percent from driver to aggregator respectively. The maximum surge pricing can be at most 1.5 times the base fare. There are conditions of aggregator license being revoked like a violation of contractual obligations, ‘systemic failure’ to ensure the safety of riders & drivers, unjustified surge pricing, violation of safety standards, financial inconsistencies to name a few.
A 24x7 control room has to be set up monitoring movement of vehicles at all times and women should have the option to pool only with female passengers.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Ola and Uber drivers in Bengaluru to go on strike over high commission charges
Cab aggregators Ola and Uber are in a bit of trouble as drivers in the city of Bengaluru are threatened to call a strike unless the state government puts a cap on the commissions taken from them.
Ola, Uber don't have business models, simply out to destroy public transport ecosystem
By persistent lobbying they have admitted that all that keeps them running is dollops of cheap capital on a regular basis
Uber and Ola fare prices may go up: Report
Ola and Uber in India have massive financial backing from funds. But that too at times may not be enough; not for the rider but for the driver.