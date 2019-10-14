Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee wins Nobel in Economics: Masters from JNU, professor at MIT; all you need to know

Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, who won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics jointly with his wife Esther Duflo and another economist Michael Kremer on Monday, is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Banerjee's early life

Banerjee, born in 1961 in Mumbai, received his undergraduate degree from the University of Calcutta, and a master's degree from the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

Banerjee had been educated in South Point School and Presidency College (now university in the city) from where he graduated with a BSc in 1981.

After his class 12 examination, he had initially taken admission in the B Stat programme at the famed Indian

Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata but left it midway to study economics at Presidency College as ISI was far from his

home, his Nirmala Banerjee mother recalled.

Physics was then an alternative, but he decided to take up economics, Nirmala said.

He earned his PhD in Economics from Harvard University in 1988. He spent four years on the faculty at Princeton University, and one year at Harvard, before joining the MIT faculty in 1993.

He remains one of the lab's directors, according to the MIT website.

Banerjee is a past president of the Bureau for the Research in the Economic Analysis of Development, a Research Associate of the NBER, a CEPR research fellow, International Research Fellow of the Kiel Institute, a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the Econometric Society, and has been a Guggenheim Fellow and an Alfred P Sloan Fellow and a winner of the Infosys prize.

Poor Economics earns him award

He is the author of a large number of articles and four books, including 'Poor Economics', which won the Goldman Sachs Business Book of the Year Award in 2011.

The 'Poor Economics' has been translated into more than 17 languages.

"Why would a man in Morocco who doesn't have enough to eat buy a television? Why is it so hard for children in poor areas to learn, even when they attend school? Does having lots of children actually make you poorer? Answering questions like these is critical if we want to have a chance to really make a dent against global poverty," Banerjee wrote in the book 'Poor Economics'.

Directs documentary films

He is the editor of three more books and has directed two documentary films.

He also served on the UN Secretary-General's High-level Panel of Eminent Persons on the Post-2015 Development Agenda, the website said.

In 2003, he founded the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), along with his French-American wife Duflo, who is also an MIT professor, and Sendhil Mullainathan.

Happy and proud: Mother

Nirmala said it was a proud moment for her and she is very happy for his achievements. She said she is also happy as one of the joint winners of the prestigious award is her daughter-in-law Esther Duflo.

Nirmala herself is a former professor of economics at the Centre for Studies in Social Sciences and her husband Dipak Banerjee was a professor and the head of the department of Economics at then Presidency College (now University).

"I am very happy and proud of his achievements. I am yet to speak to him. I think he must be sleeping as it's still

night in the US," she said. "He was always a brilliant and a disciplined student," she recalled.

Proud day for JNU

It was a proud day for Jawaharlal Nehru University as its alumnus Banerjee won the Nobel Economics Prize on Monday, with his former professors saying they expected his contributions to the field would be recognised soon.

Banerjee pursued his Masters in Economics from the university.

Professor Anjan Mukherjee, who taught Banerjee at the Centre For Economic Studies and Planning, said he has sent his former student a congratulatory email.

Banerjee, Duflo worked with Bandhan Bank

Banerjee and his wife Duflo were closely associated with Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank for an anti-poverty programme, a top official of the lender said on Monday.

Banerjee and Duflo were associated with Bandhan Bank in 2011, when it was a micro-finance institution (MFI), for analysing the impact assessment of anti-poverty programme - Targetting the Hard-Core Poor (THP).

"They (Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo) have closely worked with Bandhan for the THP programme. We share a close

relation with both of them since 2006," MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank, Chandrasekhar Ghosh, told PTI.

— With PTI inputs