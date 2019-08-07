Indiabulls Housing Finance shares tumble over 13% after company reports 24% fall in net profit in Q1

New Delhi: Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL) on Wednesday plunged over 13 percent after the company reported a 24 percent fall in net profit for the first quarter ended 30 June.

The stock plummeted 13.31 percent to close at Rs 445.65 on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 14.31 percent to Rs 440.50 -- its 52-week low.

On the NSE, shares dropped 13.40 percent to close at Rs 445.15.

In terms of traded volume, 21.03 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 3.55 crore units on the NSE during the day.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd on Tuesday reported a 24 percent fall in net profit at Rs 802 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 1,055 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company's total income fell to Rs 3,886.12 crore during the June quarter as against Rs 4,071.32 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a release.