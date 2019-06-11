Indiabulls Housing Finance shares tank 8.5% amid allegations of siphoning off Rs 98,000 cr of public money

New Delhi: Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL) dropped 8.5 percent on Tuesday following allegations of siphoning off Rs 98,000 crore of public money.

The scrip plunged 8.32 percent to Rs 672.05 on the BSE.

At NSE, shares of the company tumbled 8.46 percent to Rs 671.25.

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking legal action against IBHFL, its Chairman and directors for alleged misappropriation of Rs 98,000 crore of public money.

Terming the allegations "bizarre", IBHFL on Monday said the writ petition filed in the apex court is an attempt to "malign" the company's reputation and create hurdles in its merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

"The total loans on the books of IBHFL is approx Rs 90,000 crore. The allegations of siphoning off Rs 98,000 crore is bizarre," IBHFL said in a statement.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.