Indiabulls Housing Finance raises Rs 1,030 cr by issuing bonds on private placement basis

Business Press Trust of India May 18, 2020 19:56:55 IST

New Delhi: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd on Monday said it has raised Rs 1,030 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

The company on May 18 allotted 10,300 secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 1,030 crore, on a private placement basis, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The coupon rate on the bonds with three years tenor is 9.10 percent per annum (payable annually).

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance closed 10.87 percent down at Rs 118.85 on BSE.

Updated Date: May 18, 2020 19:56:55 IST



