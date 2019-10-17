Indiabulls Housing Finance files criminal complaint against miscreants for spreading wrong information about firm

New Delhi: Indiabulls Housing Finance on Wednesday said it has filed a criminal complaint with the Mumbai Police against some persons for spreading wrong information about the company.

According to the company, some persons are spreading "false, malicious messages" about the company through various social media platforms such as tweets and are doing "wrongful loss".

Indiabulls Housing Finance joins the list of companies taking legal action against spreading of rumours and misinformation pic.twitter.com/UU4sctW23H — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) October 16, 2019

"The company has filed a criminal complaint with Mumbai Police which is addressed to the Cyber Police Station, Cyber Crime, CID, Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai," said Indiabulls Housing Finance in a regulatory filing.

The application of FIR contains "specific proofs" against those persons for spreading false messages against the company, and seeks action against the persons involved in this.

"The complaint states that accused persons have hatched a pre-planned criminal conspiracy with intent to cause wrongful loss to Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, its shareholders and investors," it said.

However, the company has not named any person in the regulatory filings and said that it has already provided details of such persons.

"These accused persons operate from different parts of the country and since they are aware of the impending false, malicious messages, they create sell positions in the shares of Indiabulls, few days prior to release /publish of false & frivolous tweets, messages etc on social media and seek unlawful gain for themselves," the company said in the filing.