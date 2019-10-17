You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Indiabulls Housing Finance files criminal complaint against miscreants for spreading wrong information about firm

Business Press Trust of India Oct 17, 2019 07:31:56 IST

  • According to the company, some persons are spreading "false, malicious messages" about the company through various social media platforms such as tweets

  • The company has filed a criminal complaint with Mumbai Police which is addressed to the Cyber Police Station, Cyber Crime, CID, Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai

  • The application of FIR contains "specific proofs" against those persons for spreading false messages against the company

New Delhi: Indiabulls Housing Finance on Wednesday said it has filed a criminal complaint with the Mumbai Police against some persons for spreading wrong information about the company.

According to the company, some persons are spreading "false, malicious messages" about the company through various social media platforms such as tweets and are doing "wrongful loss".

"The company has filed a criminal complaint with Mumbai Police which is addressed to the Cyber Police Station, Cyber Crime, CID, Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai," said Indiabulls Housing Finance in a regulatory filing.

Indiabulls Housing Finance files criminal complaint against miscreants for spreading wrong information about firm

Representational image. Reuters.

The application of FIR contains "specific proofs" against those persons for spreading false messages against the company, and seeks action against the persons involved in this.

"The complaint states that accused persons have hatched a pre-planned criminal conspiracy with intent to cause wrongful loss to Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, its shareholders and investors," it said.

However, the company has not named any person in the regulatory filings and said that it has already provided details of such persons.

"These accused persons operate from different parts of the country and since they are aware of the impending false, malicious messages, they create sell positions in the shares of Indiabulls, few days prior to release /publish of false & frivolous tweets, messages etc on social media and seek unlawful gain for themselves," the company said in the filing.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2019 07:31:56 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores