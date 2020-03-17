Indiabulls Housing Finance denies to have received summons from ED; says firm, promoters do not have any outstanding term loan from Yes Bank

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IHFL) on Tuesday said that the company or its chairman Sameer Gehlaut has not received any summons from any investigation agency.

The company issued a clarification following the report that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned top corporate honchos, including Essel Group promoter Subhash Chandra, Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and Gehlaut to appear before it this week in connection with its money laundering probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others.

Indiabulls Housing Finance in the clarification further stated that the information floating on messaging app like WhatsApp is incorrect.

On Sunday, IHFL, in a filing to BSE, said the company as well as its promoters do not have any outstanding term loan from Yes Bank.

The company was clarifying on "some rumours" in social media in this regard.

"In relation to some rumors and misinformation in social media regarding term loans of Yes Bank to Indiabulls Housing Finance, we would like to place facts in public domain that the outstanding terms loans from Yes Bank to Indiabulls Housing Finance are zero," an IHFL statement said.

It further said that the outstanding term loans from Yes Bank to promoter of Indiabulls Housing Finance or any of his promoter companies/family members companies are zero.

IndiaBulls Housing Finance said the misinformation campaign on Indiabulls Housing Finance is being orchestrated by the blackmailing and extortion gang who the company has been dealing with for past one year, few members of this gang are in jail and few are absconding.

The company said, "We are in process of taking legal action on various media platforms that the gang is abusing to spread misinformation about Indiabulls Housing Finance."

While dismissing the application of Kislay Panday, a proclaimed offender and the mastermind of various PILs in different courts against Indiabulls Housing Finance and the leader of blackmailing gang, the high court order quoted in its order dated 27-2-2020: “Therefore, looking into the allegations of blackmailing and extortion of money from the complainant, I do not find that from the bare perusal of the FIR it can be quashed.”

“Even at the stage when the petition was filed, non bailable warrants were issued against the petitioner. The anticipatory bail of the petitioner was dismissed by the trial court and thereafter the petitioner travelled abroad and never returned back.”

IHFL further said that there was a similar rumour of CBI raid on Friday which became quite apparent was untrue by CBIs formal release itself.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.